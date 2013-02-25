Health Talk

Helping Alaskans reach their full health potential.

The Alaska Center for Natural Medicine has been providing comprehensive healthcare to Fairbanks residents since 2003. Our goal is to provide a warm and caring environment allowing time to know our patients and their health needs. Our practitioners utilize various diagnostic tools and laboratory evaluation to examine the obstacles preventing optimal health. We create a treatment plan that works i…n harmony with nature while removing impediments to health. It has been our experience that good health is restored deeply when the healing power of nature is embraced.

We are in our new building located on Davis Rd between Peger and University, across the street from the Jillian Square Apts.