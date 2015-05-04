Jonathon “Johnny B” Brandmeier is a Chicago radio personality and musician. Born John Francis Brandmeier to a German father and a Lebanese mother, Brandmeier started his radio career in 1973 at WFON in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. He is a cousin of actor Tony Shalhoub. When he was 18, he joined WOSH in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, later working as a DJ at WYNE in Appleton, Wisconsin, then at KLIV in San Jose, California, then as the morning jock at WYBR-FM in Rockford, Illinois, and then in 1980 at WOKY in Milwaukee. In February 1981, he was brought on as the KZZP morning DJ in Phoenix, Arizona, where he participated in prank phone calls and silly song parodies. In 1982, Brandmeier released his first album Just Havin’ Fun.

The Jonathon Brandmeier Show is nationally syndicated on Westwood One’s radio network. It’s an entertaining, offbeat look at news, pop culture, and sports — from the big trending topics to the stories about to fall through the cracks — combined with celebrity interviews and free-wheeling audience interaction. The topical conversations seamlessly gel into three hours of dynamic and unpredictable radio. Brandmeier has amassed an army of awards and accolades that cement his powerful industry reputation, including multiple Billboard Magazine Radio Personality Awards, TALKERS “100 Most Important Radio Hosts in America,” and Gavin Report’s “Air Personality of the Year.”

From big national stories to weird local stories, the show goes beyond just what everyone else is talking about — choosing the topics listeners really want to hear and discuss. Weekdays at 6pm.