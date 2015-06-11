Preppers’ Corner (Emergency Preparedness 101)

Listen to the Archives here.





The Arctic Amateur Radio Club is involved in using ham radio resources in support of community affairs, emergency services and special events. They operate a state-wide repeater system together with an ever-expanding APRS network covering many remote areas in interior Alaska. Technician License Class begins Saturday afternoon 2 April 2016. This course will run every Saturday in April. Please attend the April 1 meeting for more info or contact John direct at: techclass@kl7kc.com

Other questions? Email Eric at : kl3do@yahoo.com

Have you considered a Neighborhood Emergency Response Plan?

How to build a 7-day Emergency Survival Kit (from the Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management): Click Here

First Time Shopping List for an Emergency Food Supply:

1. 10 lbs. of white or wheat flour (both would be better. Remember the Prepper Golden Rule: 1 is none and 2 is 1). Those of you who have wheat allergies, click here for alternatives.

2. 10 lbs. of corn meal

3. 5 lbs. of oats

4. 20 lbs of rice (white rice stores better than brown rice)

5. 12 lbs of pasta

6. 20 lbs of beans (pinto beans are usually packed in heavier quantities)

7. 5 lbs of mixed beans (lentils, mixed bean soup, black beans, etc)

8. 5 lbs of sugar

9. 2 lbs of salt (this is a multipurpose prep item, click here for more information).

10. 1 gallon of cooking oil

11. 2 large containers of peanut butter

12. 5 lbs of powdered milk

13. 1 lb of baking soda

14. 1 lb of baking powder

15. .5 lbs of yeast

16. 1 gallon of vinegar

17. 1 gallon of drinking water per day (*I would round up here. You can never have too much water)

18. 1 gallon of bleach for sanitation and treating water

Download Hard Copy HERE: Emergency Preparedness 101

Are you prepared for the next big earthquake in Alaska?

EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS 101

Assess Your Situation

You don’t know where to go if you don’t know where you are. The first and most vital

step is an honest assessment of your current situation. The situation that you have right

now, this very minute, not the one you will have in a month or in a year.

Assess your

needs regarding the following:

x Water

x Sanitation

x Food/Cooking

x Heating

x Security

x Light

x Long­term sustainability

Water

Water preparedness should be at the very top of your list. You can only survive for 3 days without water (and you’ll be weak and suffering way before that). A water preparedness plan is essential for survival, even in a short­term scenario.

Here are a few ways you can prep for a water emergency, no matter where you live:

x Store a month supply of drinking water (plan on a gallon per day, per person and pet)

x Acquire a non-­electric water filtration system (with spare filters)

x Scope out local water sources that are within walking distance

x Stock up on buckets and be prepared to transport them with a sled, wagon, or wheelbarrow (this depends on the season and climate).

x If you have a house instead of an apartment, set up a water catchment system

x Stock up on water purification supplies (bleach, pool shock, tablets)

x Figure out a system for catching gray water to be reused for flushing, washing, etc.

Sanitation

Figure out how you will go to the bathroom in the event that the public sewer system goes down. In the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in New York, it was reported that people were defecating and urinating in the hallways of apartment buildings once the sewer system stopped working. Lack of sanitation is not only unpleasant, but it spreads disease. Figure out ahead of time if any of these suggestions will work in your situation, and then stock up on the required supplies:

x Get a porta potty – there are camping ones that will hold several days worth of sewage. (Caveat: You have to have a safe place to empty this should the disaster persist.)

x Make a human litter box using 5 gallon buckets lined with heavy duty trash bags (get the kind designed for contractors). Scoop in a small amount of kitty litter each time you use it. Don’t let it get too heavy to carry outside – you don’t want the bag to rip and spill several days worth of human waste in your home.

x Stock up on water for flushing if you have a septic system

x Learn how to shut off the main valve so that city sewage cannot back up into your house or apartment

x If you have enough outdoor space, keep on hand the supplies to build an outhouse. (Don’t forget the lime!)

x Keep these extra personal sanitation supplies on hand: baby wipes, antibacterial wipes (for cleaning food preparation areas), white vinegar, bleach, hand sanitizer, extra toilet paper.

Food/Cooking

Not only should you stock up on food, but you need to consider how you’ll cook it. Most preppers have a food supply, but in a down grid situation, food that takes 4 hours to cook will use a prohibitive amount of fuel. If you’re new at this, you might not yet have a food supply. Here are some considerations:

x Have a minimum of 1 month of food for each family member and pet. (Here’s how to build one immediately, and this book will help you learn how to build one over a period of time.)

x Figure out some alternative cooking methods for indoors: a fondue pot, a woodstove or fireplace, or a gas kitchen stove

x If you have outdoor space, look at cooking methods like a barbecue (beware of tantalizing smells and hungry neighbors), an outdoor fireplace or firepit, a rocket stove, or a sun oven

x Be sure to keep abundant fuel for your chosen cooking method.

x Stock up on foods that don’t require cooking or heating.

Heating

If you live in a place with cold winters, a secondary heat source should be a priority. Of course if you rent or live in a high­rise condo, installing a woodstove is unlikely to be a viable solution. The cold can kill, so this is a necessary part of your preparedness plan. Consider some of these options for a secondary heat source: x Use your wood stove or fireplace (if you’re lucky, your house is already equipped

with your secondary source!)

x Acquire a personal heating unit. Look for one of the following: an oil heater, kerosene heater, or propane heater (We have this propane heater)

If you absolutely can’t get ahold of a secondary heating system, prepare with non­-tech ideas like:

x Arctic sleeping bags

x Winter clothes and accessories

x Covers for windows

x Segregating one room to heat

x Setting up a tent in the warmest room to combine body heat

Security

In a disaster situation, the risk of potentially violent civil unrest always goes up.

Use a two­fold approach: try to avoid conflict by keeping a low profile, but be ready to

deal with it if it can’t be avoided.

Some ideas:

x Have firearms and know how to use them. (Here’s why I believe you MUST be armed.)

x Secure heavy doors with reinforced frames.plywood or gridwork to cover the windows, keeping lights off or low, thorny plants around the perimeter of your house and yard, hardening access points, a big dog, an alarm system, and visual deterrents such as warning signs and quarantine signs. x Cut plywood or gridwork to cover the windows, making them difficult to breach. x Keep the lights off or low.

x Nurture some thorny plants around the perimeter of your house and yard. x Harden the access points to your home.

x A dog can serve as both a warning system and a deterrent

x Install an alarm system

x Use visual deterrents such as warning signs or quarantine signs.

x Create a safe room to which vulnerable family members can retreat. (You can do this, even in an apartment or rental home.)

Light

Don’t underestimate the value of light in a dark world. Most city dwellers don’t consider exactly how dark the night can be without streetlights and lights from houses. Emotionally, having a bit of light can help soothe frazzled children (or adults) and help the night seem a little less scary. Use caution that your light cannot be seen from the outside. Like moths to a flame, people will be drawn to the only brightly lit house on the street.

Keep some of the following sources on hand.

x Solar garden lights

x Candles

x Kerosene or oil lamps (and extra fuel)

x Flashlights (and extra batteries)

x Headlamps

x Battery operated LED lights,

x Solar camping lanterns

x Glow sticks for children

Increase Your Personal Sustainability

Of course, all of the above are solutions for a short­ term situation. There’s always the possibility that a crisis could persist for a longer period of time. You should include in your plans as many ways as possible to be personally sustainable. This might include some of the following strategies:

x Set up a permanent water catchment system at your home.

x Grow food on every possible space available: balconies, windowsills, courtyards, backyards, front yards, flower beds.

xConsider raising some micro livestock: rabbits and chickens take up very little space and can be raised in most backyards. If your city has an ordinance against backyard chickens, rabbits are quiet and multiply…well…like rabbits.

x Learn to make things from scratch and practice your sustainable skills rather than relying on storebought goods.

This website and this one both have great solutions for preparing in apartments and small spaces. Here is an excellent series about how to homestead when you rent.

Make a Plan

So, if you’re reading this and you’ve been putting off preparedness due to your location, what’s your plan?

If you’ve been feeling disheartened by all the folks grimly telling you that your home is a death trap, what can you do over the weekend to improve your chances, right where you are?

And if you are fortunate enough to be in an ideal location, please share your ideas about overcoming some of these difficulties in a less than perfect place on the map. As a community, we can all help one another solve problems that could otherwise seem insurmountable.

Courtesy of www.theorganicprepper.ca

* * * * * * * *

