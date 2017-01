KFAR made history as the farthest north radio station. KFAR served as a communication link to troops in W.W.II. During the early days of Alaska aviation, pilots would set their homing beacons on 660 AM to help guide them back to Fairbanks. KFAR originally sported one of the tallest self supporting towers in the United States and at 372 feet was the Interior’s tallest tower. The actual radio station was a gift to the pioneers of the Interior from Alaska Industrialist Austin “Cap” Lathrop. KFAR remained on the air during the flood disaster of 1967. The original transmitter/tower site served as a refuge for Fairbanksans left homeless by the flood. That spirit continues today. During the fires of 2004, we fielded calls from listeners offering their own homes for those displaced by the flames.